When the Houston Astros (89-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) square of at Chase Field on Sunday, October 1, Cristian Javier will get the nod for the Astros, while the Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies to the hill. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+140). The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-5, 4.67 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 60 out of the 112 games, or 53.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 30-23 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (56.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st

