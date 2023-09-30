Yordan Alvarez -- with an on-base percentage of .349 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .290 with 23 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 68 walks.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 82 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has hit a long ball in 29 games this season (25.9%), homering in 6.4% of his plate appearances.

In 47.3% of his games this year, Alvarez has tallied at least one RBI. In 29 of those games (25.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 53.6% of his games this season (60 of 112), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .273 AVG .308 .386 OBP .427 .478 SLG .692 22 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/37 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings