Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 5 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all eight games involving teams from the Sun Belt.
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|BTN
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMass Minutemen
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Marshall Thundering Herd
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Troy Trojans at Georgia State Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at UL Monroe Warhawks
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
