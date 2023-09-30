2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Hae-Ran Ryu is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club through one round of play, with a score of -7. Second round action resumes in Rogers, Arkansas, tune in to see how the tournament unfolds.
How to Watch the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
- Start Time: 8:15 AM ET
- Venue: Pinnacle Country Club
- Location: Rogers, Arkansas
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,438 yards
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|1st
|-7
|64
|Hannah Green
|2nd
|-6
|65
|Alexis Thompson
|2nd
|-6
|65
|Christine Kim
|2nd
|-6
|65
|Jenny Shin
|2nd
|-6
|65
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:32 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Leona Maguire (-1/75th), Yuka Saso (-6/2nd), Alexis Thompson (-6/2nd)
|2:32 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Lydia Ko (-6/2nd), Atthaya Thitikul (-3/26th), Danielle Kang (-2/54th)
|2:10 PM ET
|Hole 10
|In-gee Chun (-1/75th), Grace Kim (-2/54th), Alexa Pano (-3/26th)
|2:10 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Olivia Cowan (-6/2nd), Mi Hyang Lee (-1/75th), Eun-Hee Ji (-4/18th)
|2:21 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Maria Fassi (-3/26th), Hyo Joo Kim (-1/75th), Hannah Green (-6/2nd)
|9:21 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Maria Gabriela Lopez (E/97th), Nanna Madsen (-2/54th), Alison Lee (-1/75th)
|8:59 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Amy Yang (-3/26th), Chanettee Wannasaen (-1/75th), Lauren Coughlin (-1/75th)
|9:21 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Stacy Lewis (+7/143rd), Cheyenne Knight (-4/18th), Georgia Hall (-3/26th)
|1:59 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Stephanie Kyriacou (E/97th), Jenny Shin (-6/2nd), Lindsey Weaver (-3/26th)
|8:59 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Ryann O'Toole (E/97th), Perrine Delacour (-3/26th), Elizabeth Szokol (-4/18th)
