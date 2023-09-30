The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) will meet a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-13.5) 50.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-13.5) 51.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

UL Monroe has won one game against the spread this season.

The Warhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Appalachian State has a record of 2-1-1 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

UL Monroe 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

