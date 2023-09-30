Tulane vs. UAB: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) will meet their AAC-rival, the UAB Blazers (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Blazers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. UAB matchup.
Tulane vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Tulane vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-21.5)
|58.5
|-1400
|+800
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-11.5)
|59.5
|-1800
|+920
Week 5 Odds
Tulane vs. UAB Betting Trends
- Tulane has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- UAB has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Blazers have been an underdog by 21.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+210
|Bet $100 to win $210
