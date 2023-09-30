The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) play a familiar opponent when they host the UAB Blazers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in an AAC showdown.

Tulane has the 72nd-ranked offense this season (28.5 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best with only 16 points allowed per game. UAB has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 16th-worst with 430 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, regstering 414.3 total yards per contest (54th-ranked).

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest

Tulane vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. UAB Key Statistics

Tulane UAB 375 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (64th) 291.3 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430 (110th) 132.8 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.8 (110th) 242.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (17th) 8 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (85th) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has 485 passing yards for Tulane, completing 50% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Makhi Hughes has 245 rushing yards on 50 carries with one touchdown.

Ashaad Clayton has piled up 109 yards on 26 attempts.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 17 receptions for 345 yards (86.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has put up a 230-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in nine passes on 15 targets.

Chris Brazzell II's 11 catches are good enough for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 1,206 yards (301.5 ypg) to lead UAB, completing 75.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 116 yards (29 ypg) on 38 carries with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Jacobs, has carried the ball 37 times for 154 yards (38.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Tejhaun Palmer has collected 16 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 185 (46.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has recorded 180 receiving yards (45 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Samario Rudolph's 15 grabs (on 19 targets) have netted him 134 yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

