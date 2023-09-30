As of September 30 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, make them the third-longest shot in the league.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Texans' Super Bowl odds (+40000) place them just 30th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are 26th.

The Texans' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +20000 at the start of the season to +40000, the fourth-biggest change among all teams.

The Texans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.2%.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston hasn won once against the spread this year.

Two of the Texans' three games have gone over the point total.

The Texans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Houston has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Texans rank 14th in total offense (341 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (340.7 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Texans are totaling 22 points per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 22nd defensively with 24.3 points allowed per game.

Texans Impact Players

C.J. Stroud has four TD passes and zero picks in three games, completing 64.5% for 906 yards (302.0 per game).

On the ground, Stroud has scored zero TDs and accumulated 35 yards.

In the passing game, Nathaniel Dell has scored two times, catching 15 balls for 251 yards (83.7 per game).

In the passing game, Nico Collins has scored one time, hauling in 15 balls for 260 yards (86.7 per game).

On the ground, Dameon Pierce has scored one time and picked up 100 yards (33.3 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, the Texans' Will Anderson Jr. has totaled 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack in his three games.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +3500 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +30000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1800 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +2500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

