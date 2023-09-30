Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 30 the Baltimore Ravens' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1600.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +185
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Ravens are seventh-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.
- The Ravens have experienced the eighth-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +1600.
- The implied probability of the Ravens winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1600 moneyline odds, is 5.9%.
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore has won twice against the spread this year.
- One Ravens game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.
- The Ravens have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Ravens rank 12th in total offense (348 yards per game) and 11th in total defense (292.3 yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Ravens are putting up 23.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank eighth, giving up 18.3 points per contest.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has thrown for 608 yards (202.7 per game), completing 73.3%, with two touchdowns and one interception in three games.
- Jackson also has rushed for 193 yards and two scores.
- Gus Edwards has rushed for 145 yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- Zay Flowers has 21 catches for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- On the ground, Justice Hill has scored two times and gained 50 yards (25.0 per game).
- On defense, Roquan Smith has helped lead the charge with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in three games.
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+40000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
