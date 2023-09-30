The Northwestern State Demons (0-3) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-1) meet at Harry Turpin Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

It's been a difficult stretch for Northwestern State, which ranks 18th-worst in scoring offense (13.7 points per game) and fifth-worst in scoring defense (43.3 points per game allowed) in 2023. In terms of total offense, Eastern Illinois ranks 60th in the FCS (351.5 total yards per game) and 84th on defense (383.8 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Northwestern State vs. Eastern Illinois Key Statistics

Northwestern State Eastern Illinois 239.7 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.5 (46th) 453.7 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.8 (97th) 115.3 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (84th) 124.3 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.0 (41st) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal has 306 yards passing for Northwestern State, completing 44.4% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Scooter Adams has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 128 yards (42.7 per game). He has also caught five passes for 67 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Darius Boone Jr. has collected 110 yards on 28 attempts.

Jaren Mitchell's team-leading 95 yards as a receiver have come on seven receptions (out of seven targets) with one touchdown.

Travon Jones has hauled in four receptions totaling 73 yards so far this campaign.

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley leads Eastern Illinois with 908 yards on 96-of-144 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

MJ Flowers Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 41 carries for 296 yards, or 74.0 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Flowers has also chipped in with 12 catches for 64 yards.

Kevin Daniels has racked up 165 yards (on 40 attempts), while also catching 11 passes for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Eli Mirza's 160 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 catches on 16 targets.

Justin Thomas has put together a 108-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 10 passes on 10 targets.

DeAirious Smith's 10 targets have resulted in six receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

