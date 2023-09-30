The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .279 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 89 of 124 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.

Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Dubon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 49.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Diamondbacks

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .263 AVG .292 .296 OBP .321 .352 SLG .464 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 40/8 1 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings