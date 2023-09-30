The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) are just 2.5-point favorites on the road at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Both squads feature high-powered offenses, with the Tigers 10th in points per game, and the Rebels 12th. The point total is set at 67.5.

LSU ranks 67th in total defense this year (360.3 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 530.3 total yards per game. Ole Miss' defense ranks 32nd in the FBS with 18.5 points allowed per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 12th-best by piling up 42.0 points per contest.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Ole Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -2.5 -115 -105 67.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

Week 5 SEC Betting Trends

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU has covered the spread once in three games this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

LSU has gone over in all of its three games with a set total.

LSU is 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

LSU has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 59.2% chance to win.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 1,297 passing yards, completing 72.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 193 yards (48.3 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 253 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 523 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has reeled in 25 passes while averaging 103.3 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 99 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six throws and scoring one touchdown.

Harold Perkins leads the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Major Burns, LSU's leading tackler, has 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Darian Chestnut has a team-high one interception to go along with six tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

