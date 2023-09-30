Louisiana vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) will look to upset the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 11 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Louisiana matchup.
Louisiana vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Louisiana vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-11)
|48.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-11.5)
|48.5
|-430
|+330
Louisiana vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Louisiana has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Minnesota has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread when favored by 11 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Louisiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
