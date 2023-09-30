The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Minnesota is putting up 341 yards per game offensively this year (99th in the FBS), and is surrendering 364.5 yards per game (70th) on the other side of the ball. Louisiana's defense ranks 90th in the FBS with 27.5 points surrendered per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 21st-best by compiling 38.8 points per contest.

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Louisiana Minnesota 479.5 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341 (99th) 334.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (72nd) 238.3 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.3 (39th) 241.3 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.8 (122nd) 8 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 5 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has racked up 508 yards on 56.5% passing while recording five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 77 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 33 times for 311 yards (77.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dre'lyn Washington has run for 191 yards across 21 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Harvey Broussard has collected 12 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 147 (36.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard has put up a 140-yard season so far. He's caught 12 passes on 14 targets.

Robert Williams' 12 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 137 yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 599 yards passing for Minnesota, completing 55.1% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 75 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Darius Taylor has 532 rushing yards on 87 carries with four touchdowns.

Sean Tyler has collected 136 yards on 30 carries.

Corey Crooms' 196 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has collected 16 receptions.

Daniel Jackson has caught 15 passes for 163 yards (40.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Lemeke Brockington has a total of 73 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes and scoring one touchdown.

