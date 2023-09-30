At +700, the Philadelphia Eagles sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 30.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Eagles higher (third-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

Bookmakers have made the Eagles' Super Bowl odds slightly better now (+700) compared to the start of the season (+800).

The Eagles' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 12.5%.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has two wins against the spread this season.

Two Eagles games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

The Eagles have won all three of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Eagles are totaling 384.3 yards per game on offense this season (seventh in NFL), and they are giving up 310 yards per game (12th) on defense.

The Eagles are totaling 28 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank ninth, giving up 19.7 points per contest.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has three touchdown passes and three picks in three games, completing 67.7% for 640 yards (213.3 per game).

On the ground, Hurts has scored three TDs and gained 100 yards.

D'Andre Swift has run for 308 yards (102.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In three games, DeVonta Smith has 15 receptions for 206 yards (68.7 per game) and two scores.

In three games, A.J. Brown has 20 receptions for 239 yards (79.7 per game) and zero scores.

In two games for the Eagles, Reed Blankenship has amassed 1.0 TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +8000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +10000 4 October 1 Commanders - +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +900 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +550 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +12500 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +12500

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.