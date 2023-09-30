Eagles Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +700, the Philadelphia Eagles sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 30.
Watch the Eagles this season on Fubo!
Eagles Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
Looking to place a futures bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Eagles higher (third-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).
- Bookmakers have made the Eagles' Super Bowl odds slightly better now (+700) compared to the start of the season (+800).
- The Eagles' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 12.5%.
Philadelphia Betting Insights
- Philadelphia has two wins against the spread this season.
- Two Eagles games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.
- The Eagles have won all three of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.
- Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- The Eagles are totaling 384.3 yards per game on offense this season (seventh in NFL), and they are giving up 310 yards per game (12th) on defense.
- The Eagles are totaling 28 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank ninth, giving up 19.7 points per contest.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has three touchdown passes and three picks in three games, completing 67.7% for 640 yards (213.3 per game).
- On the ground, Hurts has scored three TDs and gained 100 yards.
- D'Andre Swift has run for 308 yards (102.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- In three games, DeVonta Smith has 15 receptions for 206 yards (68.7 per game) and two scores.
- In three games, A.J. Brown has 20 receptions for 239 yards (79.7 per game) and zero scores.
- In two games for the Eagles, Reed Blankenship has amassed 1.0 TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.
Bet on Eagles to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Eagles Player Futures
2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Patriots
|W 25-20
|+8000
|2
|September 14
|Vikings
|W 34-28
|+8000
|3
|September 25
|@ Buccaneers
|W 25-11
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|12
|November 26
|Bills
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|49ers
|-
|+550
|14
|December 10
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 17
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|18
|January 7
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.