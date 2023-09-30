After hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .278 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 73 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 17.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has driven home a run in 39 games this season (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (46 of 111), with two or more runs 10 times (9.0%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .285 AVG .272 .353 OBP .365 .534 SLG .465 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 57/22 12 SB 7

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings