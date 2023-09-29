The Houston Texans at the moment have the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +40000.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Texans are only 30th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+40000), but 26th according to computer rankings.

The Texans have had the fourth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +40000.

The Texans have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston has one win against the spread this year.

Two of the Texans' three games have hit the over.

The Texans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Houston has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Texans are averaging 341 yards per game on offense (14th in NFL), and they rank 15th on the other side of the ball with 340.7 yards allowed per game.

The Texans are putting up 22 points per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on the other side of the ball with 24.3 points allowed per game.

Texans Impact Players

C.J. Stroud has passed for 906 yards (302.0 per game), completing 64.5%, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Stroud has scored zero TDs and gained 35 yards.

In the passing game, Nathaniel Dell has scored two times, catching 15 balls for 251 yards (83.7 per game).

Nico Collins has 15 receptions for 260 yards (86.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

On the ground, Dameon Pierce has scored one time and accumulated 100 yards (33.3 per game).

Will Anderson Jr. has been providing a big boost on defense, registering 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack for the Texans.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +3500 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +30000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1800 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +2500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.