Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tangipahoa Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Ponchatoula High School at Northshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Slidell, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archbishop Hannan High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hammond, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
