This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Caddo Parish
  • La Plata County
  • Saint Landry Parish
  • Morehouse Parish
  • Allen Parish
  • Grant Parish
  • Ouachita Parish
  • Bossier Parish

    • Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Ponchatoula High School at Northshore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Slidell, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fontainebleau High School at Covington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Covington, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Archbishop Hannan High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Hammond, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mandeville High School at Slidell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Slidell, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.