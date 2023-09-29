Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1600 as of September 29, the Baltimore Ravens aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Ravens are seventh-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.
- The Ravens were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1600, which is the ninth-smallest change in the entire league.
- With odds of +1600, the Ravens have been given a 5.9% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- The Ravens have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.
- The Ravens have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Ravens rank 12th in the NFL with 348 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in total defense (292.3 yards allowed per contest).
- Offensively, the Ravens rank 14th in the NFL with 23.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in points allowed (292.3 points allowed per contest).
Ravens Impact Players
- In three games, Lamar Jackson has thrown for 608 yards (202.7 per game), with two TDs and one interception, and completing 73.3%.
- In addition, Jackson has run for 193 yards and two scores.
- On the ground, Gus Edwards has scored one touchdown and gained 145 yards (48.3 per game).
- Zay Flowers has 21 receptions for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- In two games, Justice Hill has run for 50 yards (25.0 per game) and two scores.
- In three games for the Ravens, Roquan Smith has recorded 1.5 sacks and 2.0 TFL and 33 tackles.
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+40000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
