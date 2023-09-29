At +1600 as of September 29, the Baltimore Ravens aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +165

+165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Ravens are seventh-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The Ravens were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1600, which is the ninth-smallest change in the entire league.

With odds of +1600, the Ravens have been given a 5.9% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Ravens have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Ravens have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Ravens rank 12th in the NFL with 348 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in total defense (292.3 yards allowed per contest).

Offensively, the Ravens rank 14th in the NFL with 23.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in points allowed (292.3 points allowed per contest).

Ravens Impact Players

In three games, Lamar Jackson has thrown for 608 yards (202.7 per game), with two TDs and one interception, and completing 73.3%.

In addition, Jackson has run for 193 yards and two scores.

On the ground, Gus Edwards has scored one touchdown and gained 145 yards (48.3 per game).

Zay Flowers has 21 receptions for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In two games, Justice Hill has run for 50 yards (25.0 per game) and two scores.

In three games for the Ravens, Roquan Smith has recorded 1.5 sacks and 2.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +1800 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns - +2500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +3500 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +2500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1800 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +550 17 December 31 Dolphins - +900 18 January 7 Steelers - +3500

