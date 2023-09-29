As of now the Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Eagles are third-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), but only fourth-best according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have made the Eagles' Super Bowl odds slightly better now (+700) compared to the beginning of the season (+800).

The implied probability of the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, based on their +700 moneyline odds, is 12.5%.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has won twice against the spread this year.

Two Eagles games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

The Eagles have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Philadelphia has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Eagles rank seventh in the NFL with 384.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in total defense (310 yards allowed per contest).

The Eagles are totaling 28 points per game offensively this season (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 19.7 points per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

Eagles Impact Players

In three games, Jalen Hurts has passed for 640 yards (213.3 per game), with three TDs and three INTs, and completing 67.7%.

Also, Hurts has run for 100 yards and three scores.

On the ground, D'Andre Swift has scored one touchdown and picked up 308 yards (102.7 per game).

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, hauling in 15 balls for 206 yards (68.7 per game).

In three games, A.J. Brown has 20 receptions for 239 yards (79.7 per game) and zero scores.

Reed Blankenship has been providing a big boost on defense, registering one INT and 18 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended for the Eagles.

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +8000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +10000 4 October 1 Commanders - +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +900 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +550 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +12500 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +12500

