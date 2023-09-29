We have 2023 high school football action in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

    • De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Logansport High School at Red River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Coushatta, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Booker T. Washington High School at North DeSoto High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Stonewall, LA
    • Conference: 4A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

