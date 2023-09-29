Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Logansport High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
