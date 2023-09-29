Chas McCormick vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .279.
- In 65.5% of his games this season (72 of 110), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (17.3%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (35.5%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (17.3%).
- He has scored in 46 of 110 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.285
|AVG
|.273
|.353
|OBP
|.367
|.534
|SLG
|.470
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|55/22
|12
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 34th of the season. He is 17-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 203 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 15th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 18th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.