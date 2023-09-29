Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .279.

In 65.5% of his games this season (72 of 110), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (17.3%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (35.5%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (17.3%).

He has scored in 46 of 110 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Home Away 54 GP 54 .285 AVG .273 .353 OBP .367 .534 SLG .470 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 55/22 12 SB 7

