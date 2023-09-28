The Houston Texans right now have the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +40000.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Texans are only 30th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+40000), but 27th according to computer rankings.

The Texans were +20000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +40000, which is the fourth-biggest change in the entire league.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Texans have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston has posted one win against the spread this year.

Houston has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

The Texans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Houston has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Texans are averaging 341 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 16th, surrendering 340.7 yards per game.

The Texans are totaling 22 points per game on offense this year (18th in NFL), and they are surrendering 24.3 points per game (22nd) on the defensive side of the ball.

Texans Impact Players

C.J. Stroud has four TD passes and zero picks in three games, completing 64.5% for 906 yards (302.0 per game).

In addition, Stroud has rushed for 35 yards and zero scores.

Nathaniel Dell has 15 receptions for 251 yards (83.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In three games, Nico Collins has 15 receptions for 260 yards (86.7 per game) and one score.

In three games, Dameon Pierce has run for 100 yards (33.3 per game) and one score.

Will Anderson Jr. has been wreaking havoc on defense, posting 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack for the Texans.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +3500 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +30000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1800 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +2500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

