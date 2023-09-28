Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 28 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, make them the third-longest shot in the NFL.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +850
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000
Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Texans are only 30th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+40000), but 27th according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Texans have had the fourth-biggest change this season, dropping from +20000 at the start to +40000.
- With odds of +40000, the Texans have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston has one win against the spread this year.
- Two Texans games (out of three) have hit the over this year.
- The Texans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- Houston has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- Offensively, the Texans rank 14th in the NFL with 341.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in total defense (340.7 yards allowed per contest).
- The Texans rank 18th in scoring offense (22.0 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (24.3 points allowed per game) this season.
Texans Impact Players
- C.J. Stroud has four touchdown passes and zero picks in three games, completing 64.5% for 906 yards (302.0 per game).
- In addition, Stroud has rushed for 35 yards and zero scores.
- Nathaniel Dell has 15 receptions for 251 yards (83.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Nico Collins has 15 receptions for 260 yards (86.7 per game) and one TD in three games.
- Dameon Pierce has run for 100 yards (33.3 per game) and one TD in three games.
- In three games for the Texans, Will Anderson Jr. has delivered 1.0 sack and 1.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|L 25-9
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|L 31-20
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|W 37-17
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
