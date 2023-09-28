The Houston Texans right now have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +40000.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Texans are only 30th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+40000), but 27th according to computer rankings.

The Texans' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +40000, the fourth-biggest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Texans have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston hasn won once against the spread this season.

Two of the Texans' three games have hit the over.

The Texans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Houston has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Texans are putting up 341.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 16th, giving up 340.7 yards per contest.

The Texans are compiling 22.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 22nd, giving up 24.3 points per contest.

Texans Impact Players

C.J. Stroud has thrown for 906 yards (302.0 per game), completing 64.5%, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

Stroud also has rushed for 35 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Nathaniel Dell has scored two times, hauling in 15 balls for 251 yards (83.7 per game).

In the passing game, Nico Collins has scored one time, catching 15 balls for 260 yards (86.7 per game).

In three games, Dameon Pierce has rushed for 100 yards (33.3 per game) and one score.

In three games for the Texans, Will Anderson Jr. has collected 1.0 sack and 1.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +3500 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +30000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1800 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +2500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

