The Baltimore Ravens have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl, seventh-ranked in the NFL as of September 28.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +165

+165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), the Ravens are seventh-best in the league. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

The Ravens have experienced the ninth-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +1600.

The Ravens' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 5.9%.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore has two wins against the spread this year.

One Ravens game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The Ravens have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Ravens are totaling 348 yards per game on offense this year (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 292.3 yards per game (10th) on defense.

From an offensive standpoint, the Ravens rank 14th in the NFL with 23.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in points allowed (292.3 points allowed per contest).

Ravens Impact Players

In three games, Lamar Jackson has thrown for 608 yards (202.7 per game), with two TDs and one interception, and completing 73.3%.

Jackson also has rushed for 193 yards and two scores.

Gus Edwards has run for 145 yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In three games, Zay Flowers has 21 receptions for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and zero scores.

On the ground, Justice Hill has scored two times and gained 50 yards (25.0 per game).

In three games for the Ravens, Roquan Smith has registered 1.5 sacks and 2.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +1800 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns - +2500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +3500 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +2500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1800 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +550 17 December 31 Dolphins - +900 18 January 7 Steelers - +3500

