At +1600, the Baltimore Ravens are No. 7 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.

Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +165

+165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Ravens are seventh-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The Ravens' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1600, the eighth-smallest change among all teams.

With odds of +1600, the Ravens have been given a 5.9% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore has won twice against the spread this season.

One Ravens game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The Ravens have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Ravens are putting up 348.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 10th, surrendering 292.3 yards per game.

The Ravens are putting up 23.7 points per game on offense this year (14th in NFL), and they are giving up 18.3 points per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 608 yards (202.7 per game), completing 73.3%, with two touchdowns and one interception in three games.

On the ground, Jackson has scored two TDs and gained 193 yards.

In three games, Gus Edwards has rushed for 145 yards (48.3 per game) and one TD.

Zay Flowers has 21 receptions for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

On the ground, Justice Hill has scored two times and picked up 50 yards (25.0 per game).

On defense, Roquan Smith has helped lead the charge with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in three games.

Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +1800 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns - +2500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +3500 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +2500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1800 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +550 17 December 31 Dolphins - +900 18 January 7 Steelers - +3500

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:18 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.