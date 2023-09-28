Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1600, the Baltimore Ravens are No. 7 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Ravens are seventh-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.
- The Ravens' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1600, the eighth-smallest change among all teams.
- With odds of +1600, the Ravens have been given a 5.9% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore has won twice against the spread this season.
- One Ravens game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.
- The Ravens have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Ravens are putting up 348.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 10th, surrendering 292.3 yards per game.
- The Ravens are putting up 23.7 points per game on offense this year (14th in NFL), and they are giving up 18.3 points per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has passed for 608 yards (202.7 per game), completing 73.3%, with two touchdowns and one interception in three games.
- On the ground, Jackson has scored two TDs and gained 193 yards.
- In three games, Gus Edwards has rushed for 145 yards (48.3 per game) and one TD.
- Zay Flowers has 21 receptions for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- On the ground, Justice Hill has scored two times and picked up 50 yards (25.0 per game).
- On defense, Roquan Smith has helped lead the charge with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in three games.
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+40000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:18 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
