Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 28.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), the Ravens are seventh-best in the NFL. They are the same according to the computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Ravens' Super Bowl odds up from +1800 at the start of the season to +1600. Among all teams in the league, that is the ninth-smallest change.
- The Ravens' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 5.9%.
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore has won twice against the spread this season.
- The Ravens have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.
- The Ravens have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Ravens rank 12th in total offense (348.0 yards per game) and 10th in total defense (292.3 yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Ravens rank 14th in scoring offense (23.7 points per game) and eighth in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game) this year.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has thrown for 608 yards (202.7 per game), completing 73.3%, with two touchdowns and one interception in three games.
- In addition, Jackson has run for 193 yards and two scores.
- On the ground, Gus Edwards has scored one touchdown and accumulated 145 yards (48.3 per game).
- Zay Flowers has 21 catches for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- In two games, Justice Hill has rushed for 50 yards (25.0 per game) and two scores.
- On defense, Roquan Smith has helped set the tone with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in three games.
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+40000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET.
