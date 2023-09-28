The Baltimore Ravens have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 28.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +165

+165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), the Ravens are seventh-best in the NFL. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Ravens' Super Bowl odds up from +1800 at the start of the season to +1600. Among all teams in the league, that is the ninth-smallest change.

The Ravens' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 5.9%.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore has won twice against the spread this season.

The Ravens have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Ravens have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Ravens rank 12th in total offense (348.0 yards per game) and 10th in total defense (292.3 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Ravens rank 14th in scoring offense (23.7 points per game) and eighth in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game) this year.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has thrown for 608 yards (202.7 per game), completing 73.3%, with two touchdowns and one interception in three games.

In addition, Jackson has run for 193 yards and two scores.

On the ground, Gus Edwards has scored one touchdown and accumulated 145 yards (48.3 per game).

Zay Flowers has 21 catches for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In two games, Justice Hill has rushed for 50 yards (25.0 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Roquan Smith has helped set the tone with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in three games.

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +1800 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns - +2500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +3500 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +2500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1800 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +550 17 December 31 Dolphins - +900 18 January 7 Steelers - +3500

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.