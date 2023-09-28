Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.
Games to Bet on Today
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7)
- Western Kentucky Moneyline: -275
- Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +220
- Total: 59.5
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers (-225)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+180)
- Total: 11.5
Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: BSSO (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Cubs (+120)
- Total: 9.5
Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (-105)
- Total: 7.5
Temple Owls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Tulsa (-3.5)
- Tulsa Moneyline: -165
- Temple Moneyline: +140
- Total: 55.5
Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Location: Queens, New York
- TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Marlins (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+115)
- Total: 7.5
Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+105)
- Total: 7.5
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-2.5)
- Lions Moneyline: -135
- Packers Moneyline: +115
- Total: 45
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-185)
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees (+150)
- Total: 8.5
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-225)
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates (+180)
- Total: 8
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
