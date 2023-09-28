Eagles Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +700.
Eagles Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Eagles higher (third-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).
- The Eagles were +800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now slightly better at +700.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Eagles have a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Betting Insights
- Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.
- The Eagles have yet to lose a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- The Eagles rank sixth in total offense (384.3 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (310.0 yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Eagles are compiling 28.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, allowing 19.7 points per game.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has passed for 640 yards (213.3 per game), completing 67.7%, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.
- Also, Hurts has rushed for 100 yards and three scores.
- D'Andre Swift has rushed for 308 yards (102.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, hauling in 15 balls for 206 yards (68.7 per game).
- In the passing game, A.J. Brown has scored zero times, catching 20 balls for 239 yards (79.7 per game).
- Reed Blankenship has been causing chaos on defense, collecting one INT and 18 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended for the Eagles.
Eagles Player Futures
2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Patriots
|W 25-20
|+8000
|2
|September 14
|Vikings
|W 34-28
|+8000
|3
|September 25
|@ Buccaneers
|W 25-11
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|12
|November 26
|Bills
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|49ers
|-
|+550
|14
|December 10
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 17
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|18
|January 7
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
