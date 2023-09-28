As of now the Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Eagles higher (third-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

The Eagles were +800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now slightly better at +700.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Eagles have a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Eagles have yet to lose a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Eagles rank sixth in total offense (384.3 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (310.0 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Eagles are compiling 28.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, allowing 19.7 points per game.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has passed for 640 yards (213.3 per game), completing 67.7%, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.

Also, Hurts has rushed for 100 yards and three scores.

D'Andre Swift has rushed for 308 yards (102.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, hauling in 15 balls for 206 yards (68.7 per game).

In the passing game, A.J. Brown has scored zero times, catching 20 balls for 239 yards (79.7 per game).

Reed Blankenship has been causing chaos on defense, collecting one INT and 18 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended for the Eagles.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +8000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +10000 4 October 1 Commanders - +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +900 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +550 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +12500 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +12500

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.