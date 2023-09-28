The Philadelphia Eagles right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +700.

Watch the Eagles this season on Fubo!

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Looking to place a futures bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Eagles' Super Bowl odds (+700) place them third-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only fourth-best.

The Eagles have slightly better odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +800 at the start of the season to +700.

With odds of +700, the Eagles have been given a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Philadelphia has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Eagles have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Philadelphia has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Eagles are totaling 384.3 yards per game on offense (sixth in NFL), and they rank 12th defensively with 310.0 yards allowed per game.

The Eagles are averaging 28.0 points per game on offense this season (seventh in NFL), and they are giving up 19.7 points per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

Eagles Impact Players

In three games, Jalen Hurts has thrown for 640 yards (213.3 per game), with three TDs and three INTs, and completing 67.7%.

Hurts also has rushed for 100 yards and three scores.

On the ground, D'Andre Swift has scored one touchdown and picked up 308 yards (102.7 per game).

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith has scored two times, catching 15 balls for 206 yards (68.7 per game).

A.J. Brown has 20 receptions for 239 yards (79.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Eagles' Reed Blankenship has recorded 18 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception in his two games.

Bet on Eagles to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +8000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +10000 4 October 1 Commanders - +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +900 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +550 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +12500 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +12500

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.