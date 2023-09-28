We have 2023 high school football action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Benton High School at C.E. Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bossier High School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29

6:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntington High School at Minden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Minden, LA

Minden, LA Conference: 4A - District 1

4A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at North DeSoto High School