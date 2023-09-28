Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Benton High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bossier High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.