The Houston Texans have +40000 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-longest in the NFL as of September 27.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Houston covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Texans games.

It was a rough season for Houston, which ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last season the Texans picked up three wins away from home but lost every game at home.

The Texans were 3-8-1 in the AFC, including 3-2-1 in the AFC South.

Davis Mills had 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

In addition, Mills rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.

Devin Singletary ran for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Bills last season.

Also, Singletary had 38 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games a season ago, Dameon Pierce rushed for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four TDs.

In the passing game for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, catching 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Jalen Pitre compiled 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +3500 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +30000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1800 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +2500 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

