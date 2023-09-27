At the moment the Baltimore Ravens have been given +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +165

+165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of five Ravens games last season hit the over.

Offensively, Baltimore ranked 16th in the NFL with 338.8 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Ravens went 5-3 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.

As the underdog, Baltimore had only two victories (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.

In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and picked up 764 yards.

Mark Andrews had 73 receptions for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

On the ground, Gus Edwards scored three touchdowns and picked up 433 yards (48.1 per game).

Roquan Smith compiled three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +1800 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns - +2500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +3500 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +2500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1800 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +550 17 December 31 Dolphins - +900 18 January 7 Steelers - +3500

