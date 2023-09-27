At the moment the Baltimore Ravens have been given +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC North: +165
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Baltimore Betting Insights

  • Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of five Ravens games last season hit the over.
  • Offensively, Baltimore ranked 16th in the NFL with 338.8 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).
  • The Ravens went 5-3 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.
  • As the underdog, Baltimore had only two victories (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.
  • In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Ravens Impact Players

  • In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.
  • On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and picked up 764 yards.
  • Mark Andrews had 73 receptions for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.
  • Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.
  • On the ground, Gus Edwards scored three touchdowns and picked up 433 yards (48.1 per game).
  • Roquan Smith compiled three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Ravens Player Futures

Odell Beckham Jr. Offensive Player of the Year Odds
J.K. Dobbins Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000
2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +1800
3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500
4 October 1 @ Browns - +2500
5 October 8 @ Steelers - +3500
6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000
7 October 22 Lions - +2200
8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000
9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000
10 November 12 Browns - +2500
11 November 16 Bengals - +1800
12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500
BYE - - - -
14 December 10 Rams - +10000
15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000
16 December 25 @ 49ers - +550
17 December 31 Dolphins - +900
18 January 7 Steelers - +3500

