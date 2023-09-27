The Philadelphia Eagles right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

Eagles games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Philadelphia thrived on both offense and defense last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles picked up seven wins at home last season and seven on the road.

Philadelphia lost every game as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-1 as the contest's favored team.

In the NFC East the Eagles were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-3.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts had 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 66.5% of his throws for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game).

Hurts also rushed for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown scored 11 TDs, hauling in 88 balls for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game).

In 13 games for the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith scored seven TDs, hauling in 95 balls for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Haason Reddick posted 16.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +8000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +10000 4 October 1 Commanders - +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +900 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +550 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +12500 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +12500

