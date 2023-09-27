When the Houston Astros (86-72) square off against the Seattle Mariners (85-72) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:40 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Astros have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (+100). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.39 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (8-6, 4.17 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Mariners game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 58 (52.7%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 55-48 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (53.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 1-6 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Mariners have won 17 of 33 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.