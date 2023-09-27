How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Player Props
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Mariners Prediction
|Astros vs Mariners Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are seventh-best in MLB action with 217 total home runs.
- Houston is sixth in baseball, slugging .437.
- The Astros' .259 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (808 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- Astros batters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Houston has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.279).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (12-11 with a 3.39 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Valdez has 20 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Valdez will aim to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.
- In six of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Cole Ragans
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Jordan Lyles
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Steven Cruz
|9/25/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Luis Castillo
|9/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|George Kirby
|9/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Bryce Miller
|9/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Zac Gallen
|9/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Merrill Kelly
|10/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Zach Davies
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.