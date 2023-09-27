Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park



Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are seventh-best in MLB action with 217 total home runs.

Houston is sixth in baseball, slugging .437.

The Astros' .259 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (808 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

Astros batters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.279).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (12-11 with a 3.39 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.

Valdez has 20 quality starts under his belt this season.

Valdez will aim to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

In six of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Royals L 7-5 Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Brown Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

