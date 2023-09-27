Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (85-72) and the Houston Astros (86-72) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 27.
The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-11) for the Astros and Bryce Miller (8-6) for the Mariners.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 58, or 52.7%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 55-48 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 808.
- The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|W 5-1
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|L 6-2
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
|September 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|J.P. France vs Zac Gallen
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.