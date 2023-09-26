The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez is batting .294 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 66 walks.
  • Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with two homers.
  • Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 25.7% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 47.7% of his games this year (52 of 109), with more than one RBI 29 times (26.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 59 games this season (54.1%), including 13 multi-run games (11.9%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 50
.273 AVG .317
.386 OBP .436
.478 SLG .710
22 XBH 32
10 HR 20
41 RBI 55
51/31 K/BB 37/35
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.058 WHIP ranks third, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
