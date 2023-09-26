Wings vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Semifinals Game 2
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings are meeting in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 2 on tap.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup in this article.
Wings vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-10.5)
|175.5
|-650
|+450
|PointsBet
|Aces (-10.5)
|175.5
|-625
|+400
Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces are 23-19-0 ATS this season.
- The Wings have covered 23 times in 42 games with a spread this year.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread 19 times this season (19-15 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Dallas has covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- In the Aces' 42 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 24 times.
- The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 26 out of 42 times this year.
