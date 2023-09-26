The Houston Texans have +40000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-longest in the league as of September 26.

Watch the Texans this season on Fubo!

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Texans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Betting Insights

Houston compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Texans and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

It was a hard season for Houston, which ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Texans were winless at home last season, but they picked up three wins away from home.

In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference overall they went 3-8-1.

Texans Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Davis Mills threw for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.0%.

On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and picked up 108 yards.

Devin Singletary rushed for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Bills last season.

In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 receptions for 280 yards.

On the ground, Dameon Pierce scored four touchdowns a season ago and picked up 939 yards (72.2 per game).

In 15 games played for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz had 57 catches for 577 yards (38.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, Jalen Pitre compiled 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Texans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +3500 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +6600 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +30000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1800 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +8000 16 December 24 Browns - +2200 17 December 31 Titans - +8000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.