As of September 26 the Baltimore Ravens' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1600.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

Last season, five Ravens games hit the over.

Baltimore totaled 338.8 yards per game on offense last year (16th in NFL), and it allowed 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

The Ravens posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last season.

Baltimore won two games as the underdog (2-3) and went 8-4 as the favorite last season.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.

Jackson also ran for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 receptions for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In nine games, Gus Edwards rushed for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.

Roquan Smith compiled three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +1800 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns - +2200 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +3500 6 October 15 @ Titans - +8000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +2200 11 November 16 Bengals - +1800 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +550 17 December 31 Dolphins - +900 18 January 7 Steelers - +3500

