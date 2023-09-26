Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 26 the Baltimore Ravens' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1600.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
- Last season, five Ravens games hit the over.
- Baltimore totaled 338.8 yards per game on offense last year (16th in NFL), and it allowed 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.
- The Ravens posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last season.
- Baltimore won two games as the underdog (2-3) and went 8-4 as the favorite last season.
- The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.
- Jackson also ran for 764 yards and three TDs.
- Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 receptions for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In nine games, Gus Edwards rushed for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.
- Roquan Smith compiled three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+40000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+2200
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
