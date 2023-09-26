As of September 26, the Philadelphia Eagles' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+700) make them third-best in the league.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 10 Eagles games last season went over the point total.

Philadelphia clicked on all fronts last year, as it ranked third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the Eagles were 7-2. On the road, they were 7-1.

Philadelphia lost every game as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-1 as the contest's favored team.

In the NFC East the Eagles were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-3.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts threw for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), completing 66.5% of his throws, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Hurts scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 760 yards.

A.J. Brown had 88 receptions for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith scored seven TDs, catching 95 balls for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game).

On defense last year, Haason Reddick helped set the tone with 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +8000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +8000 4 October 1 Commanders - +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +900 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +550 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +12500 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +12500

