The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .278.

McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this season (71 of 109), with multiple hits 31 times (28.4%).

In 19 games this season, he has homered (17.4%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

McCormick has had an RBI in 39 games this season (35.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 46 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .285 AVG .272 .353 OBP .364 .534 SLG .472 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 55/22 12 SB 7

Mariners Pitching Rankings