Houston Astros (86-71) will play the Seattle Mariners (84-72) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 10:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +105 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (11-10, 3.58 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (9-4, 4.64 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 60 (57.7%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 52-35 (winning 59.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in 23, or 63.9%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won 13 of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +650 - 2nd

