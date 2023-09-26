Tuesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (84-72) against the Houston Astros (86-71) at T-Mobile Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET on September 26.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (11-10, 3.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.64 ERA).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: TBS

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and won each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Astros have come away with 23 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (806 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Astros Schedule