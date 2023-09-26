Alex Bregman, with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 54 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 76th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 156 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.6% of them.

Looking at the 156 games he has played this season, he's homered in 24 of them (15.4%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 61 games this season (39.1%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those contests (14.7%).

He has scored in 76 of 156 games this season, and more than once 20 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 75 .250 AVG .268 .358 OBP .365 .405 SLG .461 22 XBH 32 11 HR 13 42 RBI 54 37/48 K/BB 48/42 4 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings