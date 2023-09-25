As of September 25 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, make them the third-longest shot in the league.

Watch the Texans this season on Fubo!

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Texans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Betting Insights

Houston put together an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Texans games last season went over the point total.

Houston ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last season.

Last year the Texans picked up three wins away from home but were winless at home.

The Texans were 3-8-1 in the AFC, including 3-2-1 in the AFC South.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills had 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and accumulated 108 yards.

On the ground for the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and picked up 819 yards (51.2 per game).

Also, Singletary had 38 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown.

Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Jalen Pitre collected 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Texans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1400 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +3500 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +3500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +30000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +2500 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +20000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +15000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +6600 16 December 24 Browns - +2200 17 December 31 Titans - +6600 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.